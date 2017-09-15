Siraj urges 56 Muslim states to expel Burmese Envoys
LAHORE, September 15: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the 56 Muslim states expelled their Burmese envoys, the tyranny on the Rohingya Muslims would come to an end.
Addressing a big Juma congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that the oppression on the Christians in Burma had ended after the European Union raised its voice against that.
He urged the Muslim states to expel their Burmese ambassadors and also set up a common fund for the assistance of the Rohingyas. He deplored that the rulers in Islamabad had not expelled the Burmese ambassador despite the demand from the nation.
Commenting on the dismissal of the Sharif family’s review petition by the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Sirajul Haq once again counseled the ousted Prime Minister to give up arrogance, accept his crimes and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty so that the burden on his conscience could be lessened.
The JI chief said that the Rohingya Muslims were facing oppression only because of the indifference of the rulers of the Muslim states. He said the repression on the Burmese Muslims had no parallel. The body organs of the living beings were being chopped off and the women were being molested and tortured in novel ways.
Sirajul Haq said that the JI was soon sending jurists delegation to Burma and Bangladesh to oversee the plight of the Rohingyas. The delegation would include four retired judges of the High Courts. He said that the President of the Al-Khidmat Foundation had Mian Abdul Shakoor, had recently returned from a visit to the Rohingyas camps in Bangladesh. The JI chief said it was unfortunate that the rulers had never accepted the courts verdicts against them. However, he said, the politics of pride and the era of corruption must come to an end. He also urged the Supreme Court to bring the plunderers into the dock and take suitable steps for the recovery of their ill gotten wealth. He said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should morally step down unless the NAB cleared him. -NNI
Siraj urges 56 Muslim states to expel Burmese Envoys
LAHORE, September 15: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the 56 Muslim states expelled their Burmese envoys, the tyranny on the Rohingya Muslims would come to an end.
Addressing a big Juma congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that the oppression on the Christians in Burma had ended after the European Union raised its voice against that.
He urged the Muslim states to expel their Burmese ambassadors and also set up a common fund for the assistance of the Rohingyas. He deplored that the rulers in Islamabad had not expelled the Burmese ambassador despite the demand from the nation.
Commenting on the dismissal of the Sharif family’s review petition by the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Sirajul Haq once again counseled the ousted Prime Minister to give up arrogance, accept his crimes and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty so that the burden on his conscience could be lessened.
The JI chief said that the Rohingya Muslims were facing oppression only because of the indifference of the rulers of the Muslim states. He said the repression on the Burmese Muslims had no parallel. The body organs of the living beings were being chopped off and the women were being molested and tortured in novel ways.
Sirajul Haq said that the JI was soon sending jurists delegation to Burma and Bangladesh to oversee the plight of the Rohingyas. The delegation would include four retired judges of the High Courts. He said that the President of the Al-Khidmat Foundation had Mian Abdul Shakoor, had recently returned from a visit to the Rohingyas camps in Bangladesh. The JI chief said it was unfortunate that the rulers had never accepted the courts verdicts against them. However, he said, the politics of pride and the era of corruption must come to an end. He also urged the Supreme Court to bring the plunderers into the dock and take suitable steps for the recovery of their ill gotten wealth. He said that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should morally step down unless the NAB cleared him. -NNI