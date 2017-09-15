Suspected U.S drone strike kills 3 in Kurram Agency

PARACHINAR, September 15: A suspected US drone strike on Friday killed three and injured two in Kurram Agency of the Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), according to a political agent.
Kurram Agency Political Agent  Baseer Khan Wazir told. That the drone strike took place in Pakistani territory, six kilometres from the Afghan border. “Two missiles were dropped on the house of Maulvi Mohib and three people have been killed,” Wazir said. Two killed in first drone strike under Trump in Pakistan In March, two people were killed in Lower Kurram Agency in what was said to be the first drone strike under US President Donald Trump’s administration. US drone attacks inside Pakistan have become rare over the past few years. In its last high-profile attack inside Pakistan, the US last May killed Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour in the southwestern province of Balochistan. DNA

