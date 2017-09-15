Sh Rashid terms Hudaibiya Paper Mills ‘Mother of all Crimes’
ISLAMABAD, September 15: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid while throwing tantrums at Sharif family said that their lawyer failed to found any mistake and legal irregularity in the Panama case verdict of Supreme Court.
His statement came as the SC dismissed all review petitions filed by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the Panama Papers judgment.
The court maintained the decision of disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for violating Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.
Sheikh Rashid notified that Sharif family lawyers only argued over the past facts but the SC verdict was comprehensive, authentic and historical that all the review petitions were dismissed by the court. While terming Hudaibiya Paper Mills “Mother of all Crimes”, Rashid pronounced, “Trial will behald of these cases especially the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. I am hopeful that Nawaz Sharif will appear before the court on September 19 over the reference filed against him.”
Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said that if NAB files a reference against the Sharif family today with honesty then it will be second victory for them after the Panama Papers case. -DNA
Sh Rashid terms Hudaibiya Paper Mills ‘Mother of all Crimes’
ISLAMABAD, September 15: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid while throwing tantrums at Sharif family said that their lawyer failed to found any mistake and legal irregularity in the Panama case verdict of Supreme Court.
His statement came as the SC dismissed all review petitions filed by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the Panama Papers judgment.
The court maintained the decision of disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for violating Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.
Sheikh Rashid notified that Sharif family lawyers only argued over the past facts but the SC verdict was comprehensive, authentic and historical that all the review petitions were dismissed by the court. While terming Hudaibiya Paper Mills “Mother of all Crimes”, Rashid pronounced, “Trial will behald of these cases especially the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. I am hopeful that Nawaz Sharif will appear before the court on September 19 over the reference filed against him.”
Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said that if NAB files a reference against the Sharif family today with honesty then it will be second victory for them after the Panama Papers case. -DNA