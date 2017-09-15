Independence Cup Pakistan win series, World XI win hearts

Pakistan Skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed receives trophy after winning the independence Cup against World XI at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

LAHORE, September 15: Pakistan defeated the visiting World XI by 33 runs in a gripping contest for the Independence Cup at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. World XI skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss today and put Pakistan in to bat first, as was the case in the first two matches of the series. The green shirts in their innings set a target of 184 runs for the visiting side in the Twenty20 international (T20I) series finale, but the World XI managed to pile on only 150 runs with eight wickets.

