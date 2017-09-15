Sharif’s conspiracy against SC monitoring judge foiled: Imran
Chairman PTI, Imran Khan talking to media in Lahore on Friday.
LAHORE, September 15: Lauding the Supreme Court’s orders of dismissing a set of review petitions filed by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday said a conspiracy against the top court’s monitoring judge has been foiled.
Talking to media persons here, Imran Khan equated the review petitions with a hatched plot to remove the apex court’s monitoring judge for overseeing National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s proceedings with regard to references filed against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar in the accountability court.
“They wanted to cancel appointment of Supreme Court’s monitoring judge as rest of the state institutions are already under their control,” he asserted.
Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court, the PTI chief said that the case could have taken 15 to 20 years to wind through the courts, if the monitoring judge was removed.
On upcoming NA-120 by-election, Khan said that he would like to see unscrupulous elements defeated. Taking a swipe at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s summoning orders, he said that the commission had never subpoenaed anyone in a contempt case. He alleged the commission had issued his bailable arrest warrants at the behest of deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “I have informed the commission in writing of not undertaking any wrongdoing,” Khan further said. -DNA
