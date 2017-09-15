Panama Papers case: SC dismisses review petitions of Sharif family and Dar
ISLAMABAD, September 15: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday rejected review petitions against its July 28 decision in Panama Papers Case and stayed the disqualification of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
The bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, dismissed the petitions through a short order and will issue a detailed verdict later.
The Supreme Court bench, which heard the petitions in last three days, assured in its observation that no compromise will be made on fair trial and fundamental rights.
The judgement was reserved after the bench heard arguments of senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, who represented Nawaz Sharif.
Last month, Nawaz Sharif filed three separate petitions in Supreme Court to review and stay further implementation of the Panamagate verdict that resulted in his disqualification.
The petitions, submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris, also carried relevant documents concerning the iqama – a United Arab Emirates work visa – that led the judges to declare Nawaz “unfit to hold office”.
Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar, also filed petitions seeking a review of the judgement disqualifying
Sharif from holding office. The petitioners argued that the verdict violated many laws. On July 28, Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court from holding office for life over a corruption scandal stemming from the Panama Papers leak in 2016. The documents had revealed that his family owned several illegally acquired offshore properties and businesses. It was a unanimous decision by the five-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan. The judges had said that Sharif had cheated the Parliament and the courts, and was not fit to hold the position. The court had also disqualified Finance Minister Dar, and said Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will not be allowed to contest elections. She was touted to be Sharif’s successor. -DNA
Panama Papers case: SC dismisses review petitions of Sharif family and Dar
ISLAMABAD, September 15: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday rejected review petitions against its July 28 decision in Panama Papers Case and stayed the disqualification of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.
The bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, dismissed the petitions through a short order and will issue a detailed verdict later.
The Supreme Court bench, which heard the petitions in last three days, assured in its observation that no compromise will be made on fair trial and fundamental rights.
The judgement was reserved after the bench heard arguments of senior counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, who represented Nawaz Sharif.
Last month, Nawaz Sharif filed three separate petitions in Supreme Court to review and stay further implementation of the Panamagate verdict that resulted in his disqualification.
The petitions, submitted by Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Harris, also carried relevant documents concerning the iqama – a United Arab Emirates work visa – that led the judges to declare Nawaz “unfit to hold office”.
Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar, also filed petitions seeking a review of the judgement disqualifying
Sharif from holding office. The petitioners argued that the verdict violated many laws. On July 28, Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court from holding office for life over a corruption scandal stemming from the Panama Papers leak in 2016. The documents had revealed that his family owned several illegally acquired offshore properties and businesses. It was a unanimous decision by the five-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan. The judges had said that Sharif had cheated the Parliament and the courts, and was not fit to hold the position. The court had also disqualified Finance Minister Dar, and said Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will not be allowed to contest elections. She was touted to be Sharif’s successor. -DNA