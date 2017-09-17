Tolerance is a commodity which appears to be in short supply in this country these days. One can forgive the illiterate if they indulge in rowdyism but how can one condone the so- called educated class of the country if it resorts to fisticuffs instead of talks and negotiations. A case in point is the recent incident in the courts of Sargodha where AC Sargodha who happened to be female was locked up in her court room by a group of lawyers after she allegedly refused to give a verdict in accordance with their wishes.
If the lawyers had any complaint against her in the performance of her judicial or executive duties who prevented them to move against her to DM or Commissioner ,who are her senior controlling officers, or for that matter to the District and Session judge who is appellate Authority for the judicial work of the SDM? Who gave them a licence to indulge in an illegal act? Two wrongs cannot make a right.
We have during the past couple of month seen lawyers beating up the policemen. We have witnessed them breaking the gates of the court rooms to vent their spleen on the judicial officers. The sad part of the story is that every time they indulge in such violent activity they get away with lightly without getting their just deserts. If the erring lawyers would not be punished, recurrence of similar incidents cannot be ruled out in future.
Democracy cannot work without tolerance
Tolerance is a commodity which appears to be in short supply in this country these days. One can forgive the illiterate if they indulge in rowdyism but how can one condone the so- called educated class of the country if it resorts to fisticuffs instead of talks and negotiations. A case in point is the recent incident in the courts of Sargodha where AC Sargodha who happened to be female was locked up in her court room by a group of lawyers after she allegedly refused to give a verdict in accordance with their wishes.
If the lawyers had any complaint against her in the performance of her judicial or executive duties who prevented them to move against her to DM or Commissioner ,who are her senior controlling officers, or for that matter to the District and Session judge who is appellate Authority for the judicial work of the SDM? Who gave them a licence to indulge in an illegal act? Two wrongs cannot make a right.
We have during the past couple of month seen lawyers beating up the policemen. We have witnessed them breaking the gates of the court rooms to vent their spleen on the judicial officers. The sad part of the story is that every time they indulge in such violent activity they get away with lightly without getting their just deserts. If the erring lawyers would not be punished, recurrence of similar incidents cannot be ruled out in future.