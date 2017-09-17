President likely to send reference to SC for determining Nawaz’s disqualification period
President Mamnoon Hussain addressing on the occasion of celebrations of 50th Anniversary of Pakistan Defence Day at PAF Headquarters, Islamabad on September 06, 2015.
ISLAMABAD, September 17: President has decided to write Supreme Court for sending reference to determine the disqualification period for the former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.
Sources said that under the constitution President has the constitutional right to get opinion from the apex court on any constitutional issue. In the past, President has sent number of references to Supreme Court seeking opinion on different issues.
The subordinate officials of the President are engaged in preparing reference, which would be sent to Supreme Court and after receiving green signal would be filed in the court. The Supreme Court has disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under article 63F anyhow this section does not determine the period of disqualification as the constitution is silent, in this regard.
There was discussion around the country that whether former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for his life time or for was some stipulated period. President Mamnoon Hussain will send reference to the court.
There is a suggestion of formation full court by the Chief Justice to raise question and seek explanation of constitutional points, in this connection. When contacted the spokesman of the President declined to give stance on this.-Online
