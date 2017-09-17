Army soldiers checking the list of polling staff at a polling station of NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.

News In Pictures

Unofficial results Kulsoom Nawaz wins NA-120 by-polls with a margin of 13268 votes
ISI to have more civilians at the top
President likely to send reference to SC for determining Nawaz’s disqualification period
Panama Papers case: SC dismisses review petitions of Sharif family and Dar
Sharif’s conspiracy against SC monitoring judge foiled: Imran
Independence Cup Pakistan win series, World XI win hearts
Sh Rashid terms Hudaibiya Paper Mills ‘Mother of all Crimes’
Suspected U.S drone strike kills 3 in Kurram Agency
Siraj urges 56 Muslim states to expel Burmese Envoys
Looters will not get refuge anywhere: Dr. Tahirul Qadri
Pakistan defeat World XI by 33 runs to win Independence Cup

