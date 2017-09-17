Unofficial results Kulsoom Nawaz wins NA-120 by-polls with a margin of 13268 votes
Kulsoom Nawaz secures 59413 votes and Yasmin Rashid 46145
LAHORE, September 17: According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all the polling stations, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Kulsoom Nawaz won the NA-120 by-election with a margin of 13,268 votes on Sunday.
Kulsoom bagged 59,413 votes to win the National Assembly seat election, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid stood runner-up with 46,145 votes.
The polling for the NA-120 by-election came to an end at its designated time amid stringent security measures and scattered incidents of confrontation between workers of PML-N and PTI.
Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, through his Twitter account, on behalf of his party had requested the relevant authorities to extend the time of the polling as a large number of voters were queuing outside polling stations.
“Voters should be given full right to cast their votes,” he had said.
NA-120 seat had fallen vacant after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28.
The polling for by-election in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.
As many as 44 contestants from various political parties including independent candidates competed for the National Assembly seat.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had printed at least 350,000 ballot papers for 321,786 registered voters in the constituency. The contest is likely to be fierce between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Dr Yasim Rashid.-Agencies
