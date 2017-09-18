Umpteen high rise buildings have been constructed or are under various stages of construction in Islamabad which is sprawling by the day.
It is a pity that many of them don’t have proper emergency exit points for enabling the inmates of these buildings to get out of them should they are trapped in any incident like break out of fire.These buildings are not fully equipped with fire fighting material and equipment required to douse fire.In the same manner those living or working in various offices located in them have no escape routes inside these buildings through which they could run to safe area to save their lives in case there is any danger of their being buried under the debris as a result of any act of God.One wonders why on earth should the CDA or the concerned authorities be issuing to the owners of these multi- storeyed buildings NOCs for making the newly constructed buildings functional without satisfying themselves fully whether they have fulfilled all the basic safety requirements!
This is not the issue of federal capital alone.Almost all the cities of the country suffer from this syndrome.There is a lot of political interference in the functioning of local government.Unless the local bodies are given a free hand to implement local bodies laws and regulation in letter and spirit the common man would remain deprived of the civic amenities.
Insufficient safety measures
