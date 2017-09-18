Terrorist’s plot to assassinate Shehbaz Sharif foiled
LAHORE, September 18: Security agencies on Monday claimed to have foiled an assassination plot targeting Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.
A suspected terrorist was arrested from the Model Town area of the provincial capital by security agencies.
Police claimed the suspect was working as a driver in a house located in Block H of Model Town and was employed by an officer of PITB.
The offices of PITB are located in Arfa Karim Tower, near which a bombing on July 26 claimed the lives of 26 people.
An investigation has revealed that the July 26 bombing was also meant to target the chief minister.
Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed the arrest of a suspect by security agencies.
A suicide jacket was also recovered from the suspect’s possession, added sources.-Online
