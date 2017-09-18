US supports IEP for Pakistan: David Hale

ISLAMABAD, September 18: The US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale has underscored the significance the United States places on the Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) process and Pakistan’s use of a comprehensive energy plan to help resolve its energy problems.
American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale and Planning
Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz inaugurated the Steering Committee for Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) for Pakistan on Monday.
The U.S. Department of Energy, supported by USAID and the U.S. Department of State, is helping develop Pakistan’s IEP as a roadmap to deliver more efficient and reliable energy for the people of Pakistan.
Over the past two years, U.S. Department of Energy teams have collaborated with Pakistani government officials, academics, and private-sector stakeholders to develop the IEP process. The inauguration of the Steering Committee is a significant milestone in this effort.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, “The inauguration of the Integrated Energy Plan Steering Committee comes at an opportune time,” he said. “As the government looks to improve efficiencies in the energy sector, this strategic plan will help support sound energy planning at the national level by Pakistani authorities.”
Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz noted that the IEP regime will provide a valuable roadmap for Pakistan’s energy sector and will help Pakistan achieve greater energy self-sufficiency by pursuing affordable and sustainable policies.
“I am pleased to note that both countries are moving towards meaningful cooperation in the energy sector and a number of projects in the energy sector are under implementation [or being] planned,” Aziz said. “The Government of Pakistan highly appreciates U.S. cooperation in this regard.” -DNA
