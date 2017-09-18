1 killed, 22 injured in Chaman blast near Pak-Afghan border
Authorities seal Chaman border after blast
CHAMAN, September 18: At least one person was killed and 22, including security personnel, were injured in a blast near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Monday.
According to reports, the blast targeted a vehicle of security forces near a border taxi stand. Levies sources said the explosion was a suicide attack. The Pak-Afghan border was closed and the area was sealed by security forces soon after the incident.
The injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Chaman, Levies sources said five of the injured were shifted to a private hospital.
Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri issued a statement condemning the blast. He expressed regret at the loss of life and issued orders to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.
“Those involved in planning and executing the explosion must be immediately arrested and brought to justice,” the CM said. This is a developing story and will be updated as further details are available. -DNA
