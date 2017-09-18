IHC to form larger bench over petition seeking Kh Asif’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD. September 18: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has on Monday sent a request to the court’s chief justice to form a larger bench to hear petition seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for concealing his Iqama.
The court had earlier reserved the verdict over the petition seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for concealing his Iqama.
The IHC heard the case seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for concealing his Iqama.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar had moved the IHC seeking disqualification of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif for concealing his Iqama.
The PTI leader sought the disqualification on the grounds that Asif had concealed the facts that he was an Iqama-holder, legal adviser of a company in UAE and his recent labor card was issued on June 29, 2017.
Dar requested the court to initiate quo-warranto inquisitorial proceedings in this regard requiring the respondent to explain that under what law he was holding public office.-Agencies

