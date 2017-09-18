Court issues notice to USAID for stopping its activities
ISLAMABAD, September 18: In reference to file an intra court appeal to ban USAID activities in Pakistan, Islamabad High Court Division Bench (IHCDB) has ordered to issue notice to all stake holders including UDAID.
According to details a division bench consisting of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court took up for hearing case from Bilal Advocate against single member bench intra court appeal. During the hearing petitioner Bilal Advocate appeared in the court. He prayed to stop the USAID activities in Pakistan. He said USAID continues its activities on the pattern of Black Water. The petitioner further said that USAID is not only illegally compiling data of Pakistanis but also is indulged in unlawful political activities the Pakistan. In view of national security he termed this state of affair as a huge security risk for Pakistan.
The court adjourned the hearing sine die.-Online
