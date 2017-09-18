No rift between civil and military leadership: COAS
RAWALPINDI, September 18: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that there is not any tension in the civil military ties.
He was talking to the members of defence committees of the Senate and National Assembly jointly headed by Senator Lt Gen(R) Abdul Qayyum and Sheikh Rohail Asghar that visited GHQ on Monday.
The Army Chief told the delegation that he is the supporter of strengthening of democratic institutions. All the nation would has to be united against the enemy. All the stake holders should be on one page to eradicate terrorism and extremism
“USA has known that we have serious concerns over Trump’s policy . The adoption of unanimous resolutions by the parliament in this regard is commendable. We are competing India despite the limited resources. We don’t have any difference with Afghanistan but she would has to take action against terrorists on her side”, CoAS added.
The delegation laid wreath at GHQ’s Shuhada Monument and was given a detailed briefing on evolving security environment including situation on the borders and Pakistan’s Army efforts for peace and security. The delegation also had an interactive session with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
The session concluded with a resolve to continue our struggle against the menace of violent extremism through a synergetic, whole-of-the-nation approach based on the principle of “collective potential and shared responsibility”.
After the meeting the Chairman of National Assembly’s Defence Committee, Sheikh Rohail Asghar told Online that CoAS responded each and every query during long question answer session The meeting was held in open atmosphere.
He said that during the visit DGMO Maj.Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza briefed the parliamentarians on Pak -India and Pak Afghan relations.
Rohail Asghar told this scribe that Chief of Army Staff has said that no one executed ‘Do more’ than Pakistan. Now it’s the turn to do more for those who always utter the demand of do more from Pakistan .
NA’s Chairman Defence Committee said that during the meeting Army Chief saifd that India is deteriorating the situation on LoC just to divert the attention of world from the atrocities in Indian held Kashmir.-Online
