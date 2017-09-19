“How is it possible for Sharif & Zardari to serve national interests of Pakistan, contrary to the demands of MI6 & MI5?”
A serious and sensitive question often haunts me, when I think of the dynamics of my beloved homeland’s political scene.
There was a time when only two families dominated Pakistan’s political scene—the Zardari family and the Sharif family. Both are in the decline now. The power-structure of the country is fast changing, and it is hard for the political ‘Aristotles’ here to predict today which faces and names will be central to the country’s power structure tomorrow. Will the names Zardari and Sharif remain relevant? Will Imran Khan continue to create waves? Will the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa remain just the COAS? Will the Sharifs face the trial courts? Will their defiance prompt a tough response from the State? Will the State discover its true ethos, grit, power and responsibility? Or will the traditional wheeling-dealing, conscience-buying, and political-tradesmanship prevail?
The serious and sensitive question that haunts my mind however is different.
Can those VVIPs of our country who have vast financial-cum-business interests entrenched in the UK and own numerous highly expensive properties there play totally deaf of to the expectations of the famed MI6?
Everyone should have heard about MI6. It is the identity given to the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) of the UK. This agency is reserved for foreign operations. For the ‘interior’ operations the UK has MI5.
The question that I have raised is serious and sensitive for the simple reason that two of the key VVIPs in this category happen to be Sharif and Zardari. They both own untold wealth in Britain. How is it possible for them to lend deaf ears to the dictates of the MI6 as well as the MI5? Meaning thereby: “How is it possible for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari to serve such national interests of Pakistan that are contrary to the demands of the MI6 and MI5?”
