Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals

Image result for Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD, September 19: Qatar has announced to grant free of charge visas to Pakistani nationals for period of thirty days on their arrival in Qatar. The Qatar Embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday. An embassy statement issued by the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said that the passengers must have valid passport for at least six months.
The statement said the passengers must have confirmed returned ticket. The traveler has cash money equitant to 5000 Qatri Riyal or valid credit card.
The statement said visa is granted for thirty days free of charges and extendable for similar period after confirming the return ticket.
The embassy said the persons coming directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio according to the procedure currently in place. -DNA

News In Pictures

Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption: Imran Khan
PM should stop ‘embarrassing’ Pakistan with his statements: Nisar
Sharif family fails to appear in accountability court, summons reissued for September 26
Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group
Pakistan looking forward for more US companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan: PM Abbasi
Army most battle-hardened in the world: Army Chief
Mohammad Irfan to lecture Pakistan team on anti-corruption
Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals
No rift between civil and military leadership: COAS
Court issues notice to USAID for stopping its activities
Pakistan lodges strong protest with Swiss Envoy over anti-Pakistan campaign
IHC to form larger bench over petition seeking Kh Asif’s disqualification

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved