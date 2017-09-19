Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals
ISLAMABAD, September 19: Qatar has announced to grant free of charge visas to Pakistani nationals for period of thirty days on their arrival in Qatar. The Qatar Embassy in Islamabad said on Tuesday. An embassy statement issued by the Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said that the passengers must have valid passport for at least six months.
The statement said the passengers must have confirmed returned ticket. The traveler has cash money equitant to 5000 Qatri Riyal or valid credit card.
The statement said visa is granted for thirty days free of charges and extendable for similar period after confirming the return ticket.
The embassy said the persons coming directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio according to the procedure currently in place. -DNA
