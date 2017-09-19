Leave selection of Chairman NAB to the apex court

The chairman NAB is to retire soon and the leaders of the House and the opposition in the NA have started consultation to select his successor.The present chairman during his stint in office , by and large, did come to the expectation of both the PPP and the PML(N) by sweeping corruption cases against their leaders under the carpet as long as it was possible for him as he was beholden to them for his coveted posting.
One was disappointed to hear the leader of opposition describing the chairman NAB as a controversial man on TV the other day as Khurshid Shah was all praise for him when he was posted as the head of the NAB.
The new chairman is going to be selected again by the two persons named above.They would once again ensure posting of such an officer on this important and sensitive station who should play second fiddle to them .It would be naive to expect that the present government in power as well as opposition leader in the NA would like the appointment of any honest officer with impeccable financial integrity on this position .The best course under the circumstances is that the supreme court should be given the power of nominating a judge for heading NAB by making necessary amendment.

News In Pictures

Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption: Imran Khan
PM should stop ‘embarrassing’ Pakistan with his statements: Nisar
Sharif family fails to appear in accountability court, summons reissued for September 26
Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group
Pakistan looking forward for more US companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan: PM Abbasi
Army most battle-hardened in the world: Army Chief
Mohammad Irfan to lecture Pakistan team on anti-corruption
Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals
No rift between civil and military leadership: COAS
Court issues notice to USAID for stopping its activities
Pakistan lodges strong protest with Swiss Envoy over anti-Pakistan campaign
IHC to form larger bench over petition seeking Kh Asif’s disqualification

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved