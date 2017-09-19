The chairman NAB is to retire soon and the leaders of the House and the opposition in the NA have started consultation to select his successor.The present chairman during his stint in office , by and large, did come to the expectation of both the PPP and the PML(N) by sweeping corruption cases against their leaders under the carpet as long as it was possible for him as he was beholden to them for his coveted posting.
One was disappointed to hear the leader of opposition describing the chairman NAB as a controversial man on TV the other day as Khurshid Shah was all praise for him when he was posted as the head of the NAB.
The new chairman is going to be selected again by the two persons named above.They would once again ensure posting of such an officer on this important and sensitive station who should play second fiddle to them .It would be naive to expect that the present government in power as well as opposition leader in the NA would like the appointment of any honest officer with impeccable financial integrity on this position .The best course under the circumstances is that the supreme court should be given the power of nominating a judge for heading NAB by making necessary amendment.
Leave selection of Chairman NAB to the apex court
The chairman NAB is to retire soon and the leaders of the House and the opposition in the NA have started consultation to select his successor.The present chairman during his stint in office , by and large, did come to the expectation of both the PPP and the PML(N) by sweeping corruption cases against their leaders under the carpet as long as it was possible for him as he was beholden to them for his coveted posting.
One was disappointed to hear the leader of opposition describing the chairman NAB as a controversial man on TV the other day as Khurshid Shah was all praise for him when he was posted as the head of the NAB.
The new chairman is going to be selected again by the two persons named above.They would once again ensure posting of such an officer on this important and sensitive station who should play second fiddle to them .It would be naive to expect that the present government in power as well as opposition leader in the NA would like the appointment of any honest officer with impeccable financial integrity on this position .The best course under the circumstances is that the supreme court should be given the power of nominating a judge for heading NAB by making necessary amendment.