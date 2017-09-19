Army most battle-hardened in the world: Army Chief
Pakistani soldiers are the most battle-hardened army in the world and it is due to highest standard of physical fitness, professionalism and motivation of our officers and men, said Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Qamar visited Abbottabad and witnessed the final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central Paces (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship at Baloch Regimental Centre.
He appreciated participants of the competition and trainers for achieving very high standards of physical fitness and professionalism, the communique added.-Agencies
Engineer Centre team won the championship while Baloch Centre team won second position in the competition. Sapper Sanatullah won the overall best player award of the competition by securing 2,798 marks while Sepoy Muhammad Adil secured overall second position by securing 2,785 marks.
In the individual matches, Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Abbas secured first position in 3.2km run by covering the distance in 10.7 minutes.
Sepoy Muhammad Yaqoob did 102 pull ups to clinch first position in pull-up match. Sapper Majid Ali secured first position in sit-up match by doing 1131 sit ups. – Agencies
