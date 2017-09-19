Pakistan looking forward for more US companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan: PM Abbasi
NEW YORK, September 19″ : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pakistan is looking forward for more American companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan.
John Rice, Vice President of General Electric (GE) called on Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in New York.
John Rice said that Pakistan is a very important market for General Electric. We are committed to expand our business in Pakistan, the Vice President said.
John Rice expressed his desire for investment in locomotives fabrication and health sector system delivery.
Appreciating the long association of General Electric with Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan had been benefiting immensely from the expertise of the company.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan was open to investment by foreign companies. -Sabah
