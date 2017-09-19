Sharif family fails to appear in accountability court, summons reissued for September 26
NAB to send summons to London for Sharif family’s appearance
ISLAMABAD, September 19: Accountability Court adjourned on Tuesday a case pertaining to Sharif family’s assets in London, as ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children failed to turn up. Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were asked to appear in connection with three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week on the directions of Supreme Court.
During the hearing, a comprehensive report related to ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and son-in-law’s summons was submitted in the court. NAB prosecutor said that Hassan and Hussain’s security incharge claimed that he was ordered to not receive the notice.
The justice said the court has to run legal proceeding and that this act of non-seriousness would not be tolerated. The court also dismissed NAB’s plea to issue arrest warrant for Sharif family and called on the members on September 26.
The court has also directed to paste summon notice on the wall of Nawaz Sharif’s house. No one from the Sharif family appeared in the court on Tuesday. They have already stated that they would not appear before the NAB courts until the decision by the Supreme Court about the review petitions.
However, PML-N senior leader Asif Kirmani turned up to the court. Speaking to media person meanwhile, he said he had informed the court that Nawaz Sharif is in London along with his children due to treatment of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.
Kirmani said the court accepted his request to defer the hearing and against issued the summons for Sharif family to appear on Sept 26. “I will convey the court orders to Sharif family.
I don’t know when they will return home,” Kirmani told reporters, adding that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had to undergo more surgeries. According to our correspondent, the court has ordered authorities to paste copies of court summons at Jati Umra residence of Sharif family.
The anti-corruption court has been directed by the Supreme Court to dispose of the case within six months. The cases are based on the July 28 judgment of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.
The court disqualified Sharif and ordered cases be registered against him and his family. On Sept 15, a five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court rejected Sharif family’s petitions seeking a review of its July 28 ruling.
The references stated that the accused were given ample opportunity to explain and provide evidence regarding the accumulation of their assets, but “they did not join the investigation before NAB on the pretext that a review petition was already filed before Supreme Court of Pakistan against the July 28 verdict”.
In addition, the references said, the requests for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) have been sent by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and their response is still awaited. These will be placed before the court when they are received from each respective foreign jurisdiction.
So far, all four references have been termed “interim” and NAB has the option of filing supplementary references later.
NAB ordered that the family should appear before the court on September 26, directing that the summons be dispatched to the Sharif family’s London address. Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Captain Muhammad Safdar left for London on Monday to meet the rest of the family there.-DNA
