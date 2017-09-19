Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption: Imran Khan

  • Says Zardari and Nawaz wouldn’t have been exonerated if NAB was powerful

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad on Tuesday. – DNA

HYDERABAD, September 19: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Tuesday said corrupt leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wouldn’t have been exonerated if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was powerful.
“After Nawaz, we are coming after Zardari next,” Imran said, as he lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president. “Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption.”
Accusing the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Zardari of being partners in corruption, Imran said that both leaders shook hands on the pretext of ‘charter of democracy.’
Taking a jibe at PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chief said that Bilawal has done nothing to deserve the position he holds.
“Why doesn’t Bilawal ask his aunt (Faryal Talpur) why each job in Sindh is sold,” Imran said, adding that deep-rooted corruption in the Sindh government has hindered the progress of the residents of the province. “PTI will ensure a complete redressal of the education system so the masses can be educated.” -Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption: Imran Khan
PM should stop ‘embarrassing’ Pakistan with his statements: Nisar
Sharif family fails to appear in accountability court, summons reissued for September 26
Ayesha Gulalai to form PTI splinter group
Pakistan looking forward for more US companies to invest in diverse fields in Pakistan: PM Abbasi
Army most battle-hardened in the world: Army Chief
Mohammad Irfan to lecture Pakistan team on anti-corruption
Qatar announces to grant free of charge visa to Pakistani nationals
No rift between civil and military leadership: COAS
Court issues notice to USAID for stopping its activities
Pakistan lodges strong protest with Swiss Envoy over anti-Pakistan campaign
IHC to form larger bench over petition seeking Kh Asif’s disqualification

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved