Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption: Imran Khan
Says Zardari and Nawaz wouldn’t have been exonerated if NAB was powerful
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a large public gathering in Hyderabad on Tuesday. – DNA
HYDERABAD, September 19: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Tuesday said corrupt leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif wouldn’t have been exonerated if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was powerful.
“After Nawaz, we are coming after Zardari next,” Imran said, as he lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president. “Zardari must be sent to jail for corruption.”
Accusing the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Zardari of being partners in corruption, Imran said that both leaders shook hands on the pretext of ‘charter of democracy.’
Taking a jibe at PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PTI chief said that Bilawal has done nothing to deserve the position he holds.
“Why doesn’t Bilawal ask his aunt (Faryal Talpur) why each job in Sindh is sold,” Imran said, adding that deep-rooted corruption in the Sindh government has hindered the progress of the residents of the province. “PTI will ensure a complete redressal of the education system so the masses can be educated.” -Agencies
