YOU ARE WRONG GENERAL!

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in his interaction with senior parliamentarians, has recently said that he is committed to strengthening democratic institutions in the country, and that in his view the civil-and-military relations are quite harmonious and they are on the same page regarding the key security issues.
It is a heartening statement but I tend to disagree with the Army Chief on the issue of ‘harmonious’ relations. His optimism is ill-founded if the recent statements of Khwaja Asif the Foreign Minister, Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal, the Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, the key minister of Punjab, and even Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi himself, are kept in view. It is crystal clear from the outpourings of the abovementioned key figures of the ruling party that Pakistan Muslim League (N) is virtually on warpath with the Defenders of Pakistan as well as the country’s highest courts. These voices are in absolute harmony with Maryam Nawaz Sharif who hasn’t been mincing words while ridiculing and condemning both the key institutions of the State-i.e the Military and the Judiciary.
Her anarchistic narrative quite clearly indicates that she will not let her family appear before the courts for trial and will pursue the path of confrontation with the State.
She may not be holding any position in the government, but presently SHE IS THE GOVERNMENT. Her father, the sacked Prime Minister has given her virtual control of the party in power, and all indications are that the government’s power-wielding bureaucrats are paying obedient heed to her orders. The Prime Minister—Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi continues to regard Mian Nawaz Sharif country’s defacto Prime Minister. Precisely why he called upon his boss in London for instructions before flying to New York for the UN General Assembly session.
We are accustomed to having two parallel governments in the past. But right now we have three.
Number one: The government that agrees with the Army Chief’s view that Pakistan having done enough, it is now America’s turn to Do More.
Number Two: The government that disagrees with the Army Chief’s narrative, and is openly supporting the US-Cum-Indian narrative for us to put our house in order (and to rein in the Military).
And number three: The government that wants the world to recognize the sacrifices Pakistan has given in the cause of eradicating terrorism, and that is seeking honour, not money from the self-appointed donors.
So General Sahib there is no harmony. There is terrible chaos. Listen to what the Minister of Interior is saying: “Military equipment and power don’t build nations”.
In their view General, it is no-holds-barred corruption that builds nations—and for no-holds-barred corruption we need to borrow more and more money to spend on mega projects.
It is time General to change the narrative of PROGRESS. This country needs security and freedom first—and then schools, hospitals, safe drinking water, cheap energy, jobs and affordable food.
YOU ARE WRONG GENERAL!
