The Fourth Estate has, to a great extent, become an industry like any other commercial entity in the country.The head of a leading publishing house who owns TV channels as well as a couple of newspapers also shocked many when a couple of months back he was blatant enough to say that journalism was his business through which he wants to make quick bucks.
Ideological journalism like ideological politics, unfortunately, are now things of the past in this country.Journalists like Faiz,Hameed Nizami,Sibte Hasan and persons of their ilk must be turning in their graves over the shape journalism has assumed in this country.
In the not- too- distant past a TV channel started its operation in this country which was banned for a while but restarted functioning soon.It weaned away senior TV anchors from other TV channels by offering them financial package which was beyond their expectations.Soon it turned out that the owners of that TV channel had minted billions of dollars by churning out illegal and bogus educational degrees in various subjects through out the world. One if its owners was convicted by an American court after allegations were proved against him.Strangely enough there is a complete lull in the legal proceedings against the culprits in this country where too they have been indulging in such an heinous crime What is pitiable that nobody among the government or the opposition is raising finger against them. Should one assume that they have entered into a sort of NRO between them on this issue also?
Where is the ideology ?
The Fourth Estate has, to a great extent, become an industry like any other commercial entity in the country.The head of a leading publishing house who owns TV channels as well as a couple of newspapers also shocked many when a couple of months back he was blatant enough to say that journalism was his business through which he wants to make quick bucks.
Ideological journalism like ideological politics, unfortunately, are now things of the past in this country.Journalists like Faiz,Hameed Nizami,Sibte Hasan and persons of their ilk must be turning in their graves over the shape journalism has assumed in this country.
In the not- too- distant past a TV channel started its operation in this country which was banned for a while but restarted functioning soon.It weaned away senior TV anchors from other TV channels by offering them financial package which was beyond their expectations.Soon it turned out that the owners of that TV channel had minted billions of dollars by churning out illegal and bogus educational degrees in various subjects through out the world. One if its owners was convicted by an American court after allegations were proved against him.Strangely enough there is a complete lull in the legal proceedings against the culprits in this country where too they have been indulging in such an heinous crime What is pitiable that nobody among the government or the opposition is raising finger against them. Should one assume that they have entered into a sort of NRO between them on this issue also?