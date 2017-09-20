Drone attacks unacceptable, challenge for sovereignty: Nisar
ISLAMABAD, September 20: In his latest statement, PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has again criticised the ruling party by terming drone attacks unacceptable and a challenge for the state s sovereignty. In a National Assembly session on Wednesday, the former interior minister reaffirmed that Pakistan sacrificed a lot in
war against terrorism, slamming the ruling party for not even issuing condemnation for drone attack within the country s territory on September 15. He claimed that BRICS joint declaration was against Pakistan and the ambassadors should be questioned over it.
Nisar declared BRICS declaration a failure for the government and foreign office. “Diplomacy is a 24-hour job. India kept preparing while we were sleeping,” he added.
Talking about Rohingya Muslims crisis in Myanmar, he called it shameful for the humanity, adding that the Muslim minority in Burma was butchered like animals. He blamed the Myanmar government for its direct involvement. Nisar expressed the need for practical measures apart from approving resolution.
International community remained silent over the Rohingya crisis and it happens frequently when issues are related to Muslims, he professed. Ex-minister insisted that OIC should be dissolved if it cannot be awaken. He suggested, “A special meeting of OIC leaders should be called in the wake of Rohingya Muslims crisis.”-DNA
