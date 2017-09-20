FO asks Swiss govt to probe anti-Pakistan posters

ISLAMABAD, September 20: Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan has demanded the Swiss government to investigate into the posters pasted against Pakistan in Geneva.
Talking to Online on Wednesday , he said the posters are not only an attack on the independence and sovereignty of Pakistan but it is also a violation of the UN charter.
The spokesman stressed the need to investigate against the unseen powers working against Pakistan on Swiss soil.
Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan not only lodged protest by calling Swiss Ambassador to Foreign Office but Pakistan Permanent Representative in Geneva Farakh Aamal has written a formal letter to the Swiss representative Valentin Zellweger and demanded to stop such activities and probe into the anti Pakistan activities.Foreign Office spokesman said that against poster campaign and anti Pakistan activities, steps are being taken through diplomatic channel.
According to sources Pakistan has decided to bring proof of the nexus between Baloch Orgnisation and India in front of international community. And in this connection staffers of Foreign Office have been advised to take necessary steps accordingly. A nongovernment outlawed organization which is banned in the country, is working against Pakistan in Switzerland. The same outfit Baloch Liberation army on behest of Indian secret agency has pasted posters in Geneva. The posters contained slogans of Independent Balochistan and written other anti Pakistan slogans. These posters portrayed the anti Pakistan deep conspiracy of India. This organisation is involved in terrorism activities in the country resultantly killing a large number of children, women and innocent citizens. It is also involved in spread of religious rift and hatred like Shia – Sunni unrest and attacks on minorities. BLA is involved in attack on law enforcement agencies and create unrest in the country. This matter has been highlighted by several international media.
According to sources that Indian spy agency is backing this organization in Balochistan and Pakistan has solid proof in this regard. Soon Pakistan will take this matter on international level.
On the other hand there are posters on the streets of Geneva in front of UN Office against Indian cruelty in Indian occupied Kashmir, demanding that UN should send a delegation on human rights to know the ground situation. Posters are inscribed with that Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir are continuing for the last several years and should be stopped forthwith.
Indian army used live bullets against innocent Kashmiris depriving many people of their eye sights. They are at the verge of death.-Online
