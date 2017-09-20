COAS, Afghan Envoy express satisfaction over improvement in bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, September 20: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and Afghan ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal have expressed satisfaction
over the “gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation” between the two countries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.
According to the military’s media wing, the COAS met the Afghan ambassador at the GHQ on Wednesday to discuss mutual interests including the ongoing security situation of the region. In a separate statement, Zakhilwal said he had a detailed discussion with Gen Qamar “for peace and stability” in both the countries. The meeting came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appealed to Pakistan to work together to curb militancy in his address at the 72nd UN General Assembly session.-Agencies
COAS, Afghan Envoy express satisfaction over improvement in bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, September 20: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and Afghan ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal have expressed satisfaction
over the “gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation” between the two countries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.
According to the military’s media wing, the COAS met the Afghan ambassador at the GHQ on Wednesday to discuss mutual interests including the ongoing security situation of the region. In a separate statement, Zakhilwal said he had a detailed discussion with Gen Qamar “for peace and stability” in both the countries. The meeting came a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appealed to Pakistan to work together to curb militancy in his address at the 72nd UN General Assembly session.-Agencies