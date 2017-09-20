ISLAMABAD, September 20: National Accountability Bureau Lahore has also freezed the assets of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryan Nawaz and Captain Safdar on Wednesday. It also said that they cannot even sell or transfer their properties. NAB has also sent letters to Nawz and his family.-Monitoring Desk
NAB freezes assets of Nawaz Sharif and his family
ISLAMABAD, September 20: National Accountability Bureau Lahore has also freezed the assets of Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryan Nawaz and Captain Safdar on Wednesday. It also said that they cannot even sell or transfer their properties. NAB has also sent letters to Nawz and his family.-Monitoring Desk