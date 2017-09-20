SC accepts NAB’s appeal in Hudaibiya case for hearing

  • NAB made Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif. Hamza Shehbaz, Shamim Akhtar, Sabiha Shehbaz and Hudabiya Paper Mills as parties in the appeal

Related image

ISLAMABAD, September 20: The Supreme Court has on Wednesday accepted National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal into the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case for hearing.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict in Hudabiya Paper Mills case.
The anti-graft body in its appeal stated that the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced verdict in Hudabiya Paper Mills case without seeing the facts, while new evidence have emerged in the light of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).
The appeal further prayed the top court to annul the verdict of the LHC.
The NAB made former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Abbas Sharif, Member National Assembly (MNA) Hamza Shahbaz, Shamim Akhtar, Sabiha Shahbaz and Hudabiya Paper Mills were also made parties in the appeal.-Agencies

