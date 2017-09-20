IHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants against Imran Khan in contempt case
ISLAMABAD, September 20: : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the bail-able arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan following his failure to show up for the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) contempt of court proceedings against him.
The order to suspend the ECP’s decision to issue the warrants was handed down by a larger bench of the IHC following a plea submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Larger bench consists of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.
Last month, ECP had issued a second show-cause notice to Imran Khan after he failed to reply to an earlier notice regarding the contempt of court proceedings against him. Senior lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court and submitted apology note before the court.
While submitting the apology note Babar Awan told that court that ECP is talking strange action against PTI and added that despite submitting apology note justice not providing justice to us. On this IHC suspended the bailable arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan. Later the court suspended the case hearing by September 25.
It was worth mentioned here that ECP had earlier ordered Islamabad Capital Police to arrest PTI chairman Imran Khan and present him before the commission for a hearing on September 25. The warrant was bailable against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million.-Online
