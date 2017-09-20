Accountability court issues arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, September 20: The accountability court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar following his failure to show up during proceedings in NAB references.
The concerned authorities have been ordered to present Dar before the court on September 25. He will have to submit a surety bond worth Rs10 lac to secure his bail.
The court has also warned that non-bailable arrest warrants will be issued, if the minister fails to appear before the court before September 25.
On September 8, NAB had filed four corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his three children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in compliance with the Supreme Court order in the Panama Papers case.
The reference against Ishaq Dar was submitted for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. The Panama joint investigation team (JIT) had reported unforeseen surge of 91 times from Rs9.11 million to Rs831.70 million in Ishaq Dar’s assets during years 2008, 2009 and existence of contradiction in the income earned and assets declared. Likewise, the report also pointed out conflict in Dar’s record submitted before Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and his financial statements.
Nawaz Sharif was ousted in July after the Supreme Court deemed him unfit to hold office for not declaring a small source of income, and ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to launch a criminal investigation into him, his family and Dar.
Meanwhile, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has raided Finance Minister Ishaq’s residence in Islamabad but failed to arrest him as he was not at home.
A private TV Channel correspondent Azaz Syed was at the location when the two-member NAB team carried out the raid to arrest the finance minister. DNA/Agencies
