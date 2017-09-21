It goes without saying that the traditional age-old strategy of the GUILTY to block justice is in place. Sharif family wouldn’t have avoided facing courts and judges if it had convincing evidence to refute allegations and credible arguments to prove its innocence. Quite clearly the ‘indicted’ Sharif family has neither convincing evidence, nor credible arguments to bank upon. The SHARIFs thus are banking on a two-pronged strategy to try to get away with MURDER. I am using the term ‘murder’ quite deliberately. Normally ‘murder’ means killing a person (for whatever reasons). Sharif family, if is guilty of the crimes that the Prosecution has charged them with, has MURDERED the Trust, the Hopes and the Well-Being of the whole nation.
The strategy that the GODFATHER has devised to keep the Noose of punishment at bay is comprised of a tactical move to raise pre-hand hue and cry against a comprehensive conspiracy of victimization, and an organized campaign to keep those, engaged in the process of prosecution, under relentless pressure. This pressure is built on a mixture of THREAT and TEMPTATION.
The ‘threat’ part is based on a whispering campaign that seeks to create a perception that some kind of an NRO is in the offing and that Sharifs will be back with VENGEANCE. The ‘temptation’ part is related to generous use of MONEY which the Mafia family has in abundance.
I personally believe this ambitiously devised strategy is doomed to fail for the simple reason that the ‘godfather’ has, in a moment of incredible arrogance and folly, chosen to take on both, the Military and the Judiciary. The godfather’s more arrogant daughter has, with her woodenheaded bravado, left no room for any tactical retreat.
I have good reasons to believe that the NAB authorities now have more to gain from Fairness than from Fraud.
Nawaz Sharif’s doomed strategy
