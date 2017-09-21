Senate Committee applauds AIOU’s contribution in educational uplift
ISLAMABAD, September 21: The Chairperson of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Education and Professional Development Senator Rahila Magsi appreciated the initiatives of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for disseminating knowledge and spreading education all over the country.
She was presiding the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee held in the PIPS hall of the Parliament Lodges. The Committee lauded the AIOU’s steps taken during the last three years for upgrading the educational facilities, particularly for those living in the country’s far-flung regions.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Chairman, HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Sehar Kamran, Senator Gul Bashra, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Razina Alam Khan and Senator Azam Khan Swati.
The members of the committee appreciated the comprehensive briefing on the University’s performance, working and achievements, given by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.
Senator Rahila Magsi said, they are pleased and highly satisfied with the AIOU’s performance and achievements in educational sector. She said the University’s research-oriented and community-based academic programs are highly commendable. The members also underlined the importance of massive online open courses, and noted that the University has already taken initiatives to this effect.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui gave comprehensive briefing on the University’s overall learning management system. He briefed them about the AIOU’s on-going academic programs and new initiatives in the field of research, professional development and online learning and said, it met the challenges of the time improving literacy rate and taking education to the door-steps of the people.
He elaborated the initiatives taken under his leadership in the areas of research, professional development, students’ support system, revision of curricula and textbooks, delivery system and social responsibility.
The Vice-Chancellor apprised the committee that AIOU is publishing 14 research journals in different disciplines of Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Social Sciences. He further apprised that these efforts will eventually have a broader impact on the national development of the country. – PR
