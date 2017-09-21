Senate Committee applauds AIOU’s contribution in educational uplift

Image result for AIOU

ISLAMABAD, September 21: The Chairperson of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Education and Professional Development Senator Rahila Magsi appreciated the initiatives of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for disseminating knowledge and spreading education all over the country.
She was presiding the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee held in the PIPS hall of the Parliament Lodges. The Committee lauded the AIOU’s steps taken during the last three years for upgrading the educational facilities, particularly for those living in the country’s far-flung regions.
The meeting was also attended by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Chairman, HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Senator Sehar Kamran, Senator Gul Bashra, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Razina Alam Khan and Senator Azam Khan Swati.
The members of the committee appreciated the comprehensive briefing on the University’s performance, working and achievements, given by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.
Senator Rahila Magsi said, they are pleased and highly satisfied with the AIOU’s performance and achievements in educational sector. She said the University’s research-oriented and community-based academic programs are highly commendable. The members also underlined the importance of massive online open courses, and noted that the University has already taken initiatives to this effect.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui gave comprehensive briefing on the University’s overall learning management system. He briefed them about the AIOU’s on-going academic programs and new initiatives in the field of research, professional development and online learning and said, it met the challenges of the time improving literacy rate and taking education to the door-steps of the people.
He elaborated the initiatives taken under his leadership in the areas of research, professional development, students’ support system, revision of curricula and textbooks, delivery system and social responsibility.
The Vice-Chancellor apprised the committee that AIOU is publishing 14 research journals in different disciplines of Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Social Sciences. He further apprised that these efforts will eventually have a broader impact on the national development of the country. – PR

News In Pictures

Musharraf alleges Zardari of killing Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto
LHC orders Punjab govt to release Najafi Report on Model Town tragedy
Country cannot progress without justice: Imran Khan
Musharraf statement proves his involvement in Benazir’s murder: Khurshid Shah
Dar should resign if he has some self-respect: Sh Rasheed
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Ashura on October 1
Shehbaz behind the Model Town massacre: Tahirul Qadri
India has no respect for int’l law and human rights : FO
Senate Committee applauds AIOU’s contribution in educational uplift
Cricket for peace: Afridi shines as Pakistan XI beat UK XI by 133 runs
Peace Cup proves Pakistan is a peaceful country: DG ISPR
Peace has won in North Waziristan: Army Chief

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved