The PM shouldn’t have gone to the U.S

The PM should not have gone to New York in order to convey a signal to Washington of Pakistan’ s unhappiness over Drone attack on our soil allegedly on the terrorists without our consent. On his way to the US he made it a point to call on Mian Nawaz Sharif in London which proves, if any proof was needed, that defacto Mian Sahib still holds the portfolio of the PM and Shahid Khakhan Abbasi is merely a stooge.
There is no denying the fact that Maryam Nawaz has been eyeing the office of the prime minister since long. If Benazir could become PM of this country, why can’t she? many of his apologists ask?
She has been, lately, behaving as PM . While it goes without saying that Imran Khan and Bilawal are in firm control of their political parties and there are no apparent division in their political parties over the question of leadership the same cannot be said with certainty about the PML(N) at the moment. Would other key members accept Maryam with open arms as a leader of (N) League once she formally assumes its mantle is open to question?
There are signs that many prominent leaders of the PML(N) don’t see eye to eye with the proposal that Maryam should take over the reins of the party.

