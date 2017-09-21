Shehbaz behind the Model Town massacre: Tahirul Qadri

LAHORE, September 21: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri reaffirmed that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was behind the worst massacre in history in Model Town that occurred on June 17, 2017.
In a press conference on Thursday, he lauded the valour of Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi for making Model Town JIT report public, adding that names of suspects in the report – including those of Sharif family – should be put on Exit Control List (ECL). Qadri called it the victory of justice and claimed that his party never talked ill about the judiciary.
Talking further about the case, he said not a single suspect could be held accountable in more than three years. “Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of enemies. He was disqualified for one reason and he reacted by starting a battle against judiciary,” he added.
“No one took notice of the fourteen bodies after massacre. The Sharifs have started provoking people despite not facing any such damage yet.”
Tahir-ul-Qadri claimed that not 14 but 27 people were martyred in the Model Town incident while a number of suspects were made to flee the country to escape justice.-Agencies

