Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Ashura on October 1
KARACHI, September 21: The moon of Moharramul Harram 1439 AD has been sighted in the country and the Ashura would fall on October 1 (Sunday).
A formal announcement in this regard will be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman shortly.
The meeting of Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was presided over by its Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman this evening. According to reports, the Muharram moon was sighted by the zonal committee in Islamabad.
Ashura (10th Moharramul Harram) will be observed on October 1 (Sunday). – Agencies
