Dar should resign if he has some self-respect: Sh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, September 21: Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed has said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should resign if he has some self-respect.
Talking to the media after the hearing on Thursday, he said that Nawaz Sharif sitting on the feet of the PPP as he wants a constitutional amendment for his return.
He said that no one was ready to stand behind Asif Zardari.
He again termed the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case as mother of all crimes.
The AML chief said that Ishaq Dar damaged respect of the country by money laundering. The three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the petition filed for the disqualification of Sheikh Rasheed by Shekeel Awan.
Sheikh Rasheed appealed to the court to adjourn the hearing. At this, the court adjourned the hearing sine die. “Bilawal Bhutto should get powers and he should not stand behind,” he added.-Agencies

