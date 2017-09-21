Musharraf statement proves his involvement in Benazir’s murder: Khurshid Shah
ISLAMABAD, September 21: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has said that the statement of former president Pervez Musharraf proves that he is involved in the murder of Benazir Bhutto. Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that why Musharraf did not tell the court if he knew all. He appealed to the judiciary to bring Musharraf back and try him. Safdar Abbasi said that the investigations into the case should have been completed in the PPP tenure.-Agencies
Musharraf statement proves his involvement in Benazir’s murder: Khurshid Shah
ISLAMABAD, September 21: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has said that the statement of former president Pervez Musharraf proves that he is involved in the murder of Benazir Bhutto. Talking to the media on Thursday, he said that why Musharraf did not tell the court if he knew all. He appealed to the judiciary to bring Musharraf back and try him. Safdar Abbasi said that the investigations into the case should have been completed in the PPP tenure.-Agencies