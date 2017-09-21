LHC orders Punjab govt to release Najafi Report on Model Town tragedy

Image result for LHC orders Punjab govt to release Najafi Report on Model Town tragedy

LAHORE, September 21: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday decided on a petition seeking the disclosure of a judicial inquiry report on the 2014 Model Town tragedy, ordering the provincial authorities to release Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s report for public review.
Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC directed the Punjab secretary to take action after hearing a petition filed by the families of victims of the 2014 tragedy.
Qaiser Iqbal and 19 others had filed a writ petition through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar relying mainly on Article 19(A) of the Constitution, which ensures the fundamental right of every citizen to have
access to information in all matters of public interest.
The lawyer argued that releasing the inquiry report is clearly a matter of public interest and the provincial government of Punjab was bound under the law to give the required information to the petitioners.
He stressed that this was a case of enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioners and to all members of the public.
He adopted the argument that the high court, under Article 199 of the Constitution, is the custodian and protector of fundamental rights, and thus has the constitutional obligation to direct the government to publish the report in its original form, without any manipulation, tampering or deletions.
On June 17, 2014, as many as 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police attacked the residence of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in Model Town during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation.
“Making the report public is the first step towards justice,” Qadri said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, the PAT chief added that the LHC’s orders would renew hope among the relatives of Model Town affectees. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Musharraf alleges Zardari of killing Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto
LHC orders Punjab govt to release Najafi Report on Model Town tragedy
Country cannot progress without justice: Imran Khan
Musharraf statement proves his involvement in Benazir’s murder: Khurshid Shah
Dar should resign if he has some self-respect: Sh Rasheed
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Ashura on October 1
Shehbaz behind the Model Town massacre: Tahirul Qadri
India has no respect for int’l law and human rights : FO
Senate Committee applauds AIOU’s contribution in educational uplift
Cricket for peace: Afridi shines as Pakistan XI beat UK XI by 133 runs
Peace Cup proves Pakistan is a peaceful country: DG ISPR
Peace has won in North Waziristan: Army Chief

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved