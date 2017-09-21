Musharraf alleges Zardari of killing Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto
ISLMABAD, September 21: Former president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday has alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari of killing ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto and her brother Murtaza Bhutto.
In a video message, Pervez Musharraf said that innocent officers former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad were sentenced to 17 years in prison while five terrorists, who were under custody, were acquitted.
I was quiet when Zardari accused me of murdering Benazir, he added. Musharraf further revealed that senior Afghan leaders were also involved in the murder as Zardari had contacts with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai.
My revelations are important for Bilawal, Asifa and Bakhtawar, he continued. Ex-president said that Benazir Bhutto received calls to come out of the car while her mobile phone was immediately removed from the scene after the attack. He disclosed that Khalid Shahensha, who was in the car with BB, was also killed afterwards.
He further asked the authorities to arrest Zardari in both cases. On August 31, ATC had announced the verdict in Benazir Bhutto murder case after nine years, and declared former president Pervez Musharraf absconder.
The court had directed to forfeit the property of Musharraf while it also sentenced former Rawalpindi CPO Saud Aziz and former Rawal Town SP Khurram Shahzad to 17 years in prison, and fined them Rs5 lac apiece. Furthermore, the court also released the other five suspects, who were nabbed in this case, over lack of evidence against them. Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack outside Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007 while Musharraf was president. She was killed after addressing an election campaign rally in the city. A trial of five suspects, who were arrested by police, started in February 2008 which was later handed over to FIA. The ATC had indicted former president Pervez Musharraf in the case in February 2011, and in August the same year he was declared a proclaimed offender. A separate case was filed against his continuous absence. -DNA
