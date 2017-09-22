Who dialed ‘M’ for BB’s Murder?

The former President of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf has created a huge turmoil in the country’s political scene by accusing another former President of Pakistan Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, of having got rid of both, his wife Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and his brother-in-law Murtaza Bhutto to clear his way to power.
The failure of the PPP government (when in place from 2008 to 2013) to make an effective and result-oriented probe into the assassination of BB has not established AAZ’s innocence beyond any shadow of doubt. In power politics, only power is regarded the most precious commodity and possession. All other items are dispensable. And relationship are no more than ‘items’.
Some very interesting and thought-provoking questions arise in the case of BB’s murder. Those who had planned it had ‘found’ the Principal accused in advance— Baitullah Mahsud—the convenient suspect— being the Chief of the trigger-happy Taliban.
Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had mentioned him and his terrorist organization quite openly in her book, published posthumously. It is generally believed that some of the chapters in the book were re-written by either Mark Segal or Haqqani after her assassination.
First question that arises in this context is: Why were Scotland Yard and the UN engaged in the investigations with a restricted mandate.
Both General Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari have to answer this question. None of the two showed any seriousness in finding the Conspirators. One can easily surmise that both were aware of the FACTS of the Case, but for unknown reasons were interested more in cover-up than in uncovering the truth. Why? Perhaps the-then Vice President of America Dick Cheney or the-then CIA boss had the answers.
One thing is certain. The principal loser in the Murder was General Pervez Musharraf who became a helpless target of the backlash. And the principal beneficiaries were Asif Ali Zardari, Mian Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain…. Were these three in league in some way? That the elevation to Presidency and Immunity of Mr Asif Ali Zardari was initiated by Altaf Hussain, and facilitated by Mian Nawaz Sharif through a secret deal is no well-guarded secret.
Punjab would not have gone to the PML (N) if BB had been in the driving seat. Zardari Sahib would have been looking after his children, away from Pakistan. In this context the interview of BB given to Javed Malik on ARY is memorable.
“When will Zardari Sahib return to Pakistan?” Javed Malik had asked.
“What for?” BB had replied curtly. “He is a sick man and is under treatment. Secondly someone has to look after children here”.
Those really interested in the resolution of the ‘BB’s murder mystery, need to read Way Of The World by Suskand, and watch the Ugly American— a movie that starred Marlon Brando and was based on the book of the same title—written jointly by Eugene Burdilk and William J. Lederer.
The movie’s theme was the murder of National Leader of a Far-Eastern country. The killer turned out to be the man closest to him.
Who dialed ‘M’ for BB’s Murder?
