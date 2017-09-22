‘No response’ from Sindh govt hampers Afridi’s cricket academy plans

Image result for ‘No response’ from Sindh govt hampers Afridi’s cricket academy plans

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday said he wants to set up a cricket academy in Karachi but received no response from the Sindh government when he sought its help in this regard. Afridi, who starred in the Peace Cup match organised by the Pakistan Army, PCB and Peshawar Zalmi in North Waziristan, shared his future plans with senior journalist Hamid Mir. Asked why the Sindh government failed to respond to his request, the former captain said the provincial government might not be interested.
“I had requested Sindh government for a cricket academy, but received no response. My plan is to build an academy where English, mathematics and other subjects are also taught along with cricket,” he said.
Afridi said he intends to select 50 to 60 youngsters from across the country and bring them to his academy, where they would receive education and cricket training. – MD

News In Pictures

Differences in PML-N intensify: Maryam Nawaz and her group responsible for today’s crisis in PML-N: Chaudhry Nisar
Electoral Reforms Bill’s approval in Senate paves way for Nawaz as PML-N head
PAT seeks to place Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ex-IG Punjab on ECL
British Envoy calls on COAS: Thomas Drew appreciates Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region
India’s role in Kashmir worst example of foreign occupation, says PM at UN
Musharraf should return if he’s brave, Zardari hits back
Indian firing kills 6, injures 26 civilians: Army
EU to continue its unwavering support to Pakistan: Jean Francois Cautain
‘No response’ from Sindh govt hampers Afridi’s cricket academy plans
Sharjeel, PCB both lodge appeal against verdict
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC soon: Envoy
Musharraf alleges Zardari of killing Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved