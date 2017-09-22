‘No response’ from Sindh govt hampers Afridi’s cricket academy plans
MIRANSHAH: Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Thursday said he wants to set up a cricket academy in Karachi but received no response from the Sindh government when he sought its help in this regard. Afridi, who starred in the Peace Cup match organised by the Pakistan Army, PCB and Peshawar Zalmi in North Waziristan, shared his future plans with senior journalist Hamid Mir. Asked why the Sindh government failed to respond to his request, the former captain said the provincial government might not be interested.
“I had requested Sindh government for a cricket academy, but received no response. My plan is to build an academy where English, mathematics and other subjects are also taught along with cricket,” he said.
Afridi said he intends to select 50 to 60 youngsters from across the country and bring them to his academy, where they would receive education and cricket training. – MD
