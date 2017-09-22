EU to continue its unwavering support to Pakistan: Jean Francois Cautain
ISLAMABAD, September 22: A 5-member delegation headed by Mr. Jean-Francois Caution, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan called on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly in Parliament House, Islamabad.
The Delegation exchanged views on Electoral Reforms, Census in Pakistan, regional and international issues with Speaker.
While talking to the Delegation, the Speaker said that EU and Pakistan shares perception of various global issues and attaches high value to its strategic partnership in various fields. Heappreciated EU support for the strengthening of democratic process and institutions in Pakistan.
He said that political leadership of Pakistan envisions a long term strategic partnership with EU with special emphasis on strengthening of economic and trade partnership, peace and security and parliamentary cooperation.
He said that the visible manifestation of the Government’s commitment for vibrant and sovereign democratic institutions is that the government has always taken the Parliament into confidence on all major issues.
“National Security Committee which consists of all the political parties in the Parliament renders advice to the Government on all issues concerning with security of the country” the Speaker said.
He said that the present Parliament consists of progressive political forces who enthusiastically working for the betterment of the people and strengthening the democracy in the country.
Ambassador of European Union Mr. Jean Francois Cautain appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that EU would continue its unwavering support to Pakistan for the development of infrastructure, gender equality, education and health as well asstrengthening of Election Commission and electoral reforms. He also assured the Speaker for assistance to the Parliament for the capacity building of Parliamentarians and secretarial staff.
The EU delegation praised Pakistan’s continued strides towards democracy and parliamentary supremacy. They took keen interest in the working of the parliament and sought quarries from the Speaker on the Electoral Reforms, National Census in Pakistan, Human Rights and the role of NGOs in Pakistan.-DNA
