Indian firing kills 6, injures 26 civilians: Army

Pakistan summons IHC, condemns unprovoked Indian firing

ISLAMABAD, September 22: The Pakistan army said Friday that death toll from the Indian shelling along the Working Boundary in Punjab has reached 6.
An army statement said that 26 civilians were also injured in the Thursdayshelling in Chappar, Harpal and Charwa sectors.
Those killed include 4 women while 15 women and 5 children were among the injured, according to the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations. Pakistan paramilitary troops befittingly responded on posts targeting civil population, the statement said.
It is the second time Indian forces fired into areas along the Working Boundary in 10 days. Pakistan said on Sept. 13 that at least one civilian was killed in Indian firing along the Working Boundary in Phuklian Sector. – DNA

