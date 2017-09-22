Musharraf should return if he’s brave, Zardari hits back

KAMALIA, September 22: : Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, responding to allegations levelled by former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, said Musharraf should “He [Musharraf] should appear in front of the court,” Zardari remarked while speaking to the media in Kamalia, a city in district Toba Tek Singh.
Continuing his criticism of the former president, Zardari questioned why clips of Musharraf in discos were being circulated if he had gone to seek treatment for his backache.
Zardari, reacting to allegations pertaining to Murtuza Bhutto’s murder, stated that Benazir had said that one Bhutto has been attacked and another is being targeted.
“Politics of the past was based on levelling allegations against political opponents,” Zardari added. -Agencies

