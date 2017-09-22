India’s role in Kashmir worst example of foreign occupation, says PM at UN
Says Pakistan won’t be a ‘scapegoat’ in Afghan war
NEW YORK/KARACHI, September 22: : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his address to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, highlighted the persistent human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), terming India’s role in the region the “most intense example of foreign occupation”.
In what marked his debut at the highest international diplomacy – after taking over the office last month following former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif’s ouster in July – Abbasi delivered a crisp and concise speech that touched upon almost every key factor positive for or detrimental to Pakistan’s growth and development.
The premier made it clear that Pakistan “is not prepared to be anyone’s scapegoat”, noting that Pakistan has been consistently active in the war against terrorism and has lost more to the cause than any other nation.
During his 20-minute speech, he said that while Daesh has been decimated in most Middle Eastern regions, including Yemen, the group’s creeping global influence is evident through the recent events around the world.
Abbasi mentioned to the attendees that the UN charter has over time been eroding slowly, with unresolved conflicts taking a much larger part of the headlines than before, the rampant Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir a stark example of that.
Analysts and journalists at home and abroad praised the prime minister’s address, saying that he smartly informed the UN of strategical issues – both local and regional – that Pakistan is currently facing and clearly pointed out the role the country has played so far in each of them.
Highlighting the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination, PM Abbasi said India refuses to implement the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council, which mandate a UN-supervised plebiscite to enable the people of occupied Kashmir to freely decide their destiny.
“Instead, India has deployed nearly 700,000 troops in occupied Kashmir to suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination. This is the most intense foreign military occupation in recent history,” he said.
In response to Kashmiris’ heroic and popular struggle to rid themselves of India’s oppressive rule, India has responded with massive and indiscriminate force to suppress the Kashmiris, shooting indiscriminately at children, women and youth, he pointed out.
Abbasi urged an “international investigation into India’s crimes in Kashmir” and warned of escalation on their military frontier, the Line of Control (LoC).
Pakistan refuses to be a “scapegoat” for Afghanistan’s bloodshed or to fight wars for others, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the United Nations.
Abbasi did not explicitly criticise US President Donald Trump’s new strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia but made clear his displeasure with the renewed onus on Pakistan.
“Having suffered and sacrificed so much due to our role in the global counterterrorism campaign, it is especially galling for Pakistan to be blamed for the military or political stalemate in Afghanistan,” Abbasi said. – Agencies
