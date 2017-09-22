British Envoy calls on COAS: Thomas Drew appreciates Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew CMG called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.
Matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed in the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.
The UK diplomat acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.-Agencies

