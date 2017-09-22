PAT seeks to place Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ex-IG Punjab on ECL
LAHORE, September 22: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday filed an application in the Lahore High Court to place names of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and former Inspector General Mushtaq Sukhera on the Exit Control List.
Ishtiaq Chaudhry, the counsel for PAT, filed the application stating that the court has ordered the Model Town incident inquiry report by Justice Mazahir Ali Baqir Najafi to be made public.
This has raised optimism that the incident which occurred in 2014
causing the death of fourteen people and injuries to around one hundred will reach its logical conclusion the justice will be served.
According to PAT, the three are responsible for the incident and are likely to flee the country if the trial in the case starts and evade justice. Therefore, the applicant prayed before the court that they should be barred from going abroad until the conclusion of the case.-Agencies
PAT seeks to place Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ex-IG Punjab on ECL
LAHORE, September 22: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday filed an application in the Lahore High Court to place names of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and former Inspector General Mushtaq Sukhera on the Exit Control List.
Ishtiaq Chaudhry, the counsel for PAT, filed the application stating that the court has ordered the Model Town incident inquiry report by Justice Mazahir Ali Baqir Najafi to be made public.
This has raised optimism that the incident which occurred in 2014
causing the death of fourteen people and injuries to around one hundred will reach its logical conclusion the justice will be served.
According to PAT, the three are responsible for the incident and are likely to flee the country if the trial in the case starts and evade justice. Therefore, the applicant prayed before the court that they should be barred from going abroad until the conclusion of the case.-Agencies