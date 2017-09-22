PAT seeks to place Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ex-IG Punjab on ECL

LAHORE, September 22: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Friday filed an application in the Lahore High Court to place names of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and former Inspector General Mushtaq Sukhera on the Exit Control List.
Ishtiaq Chaudhry, the counsel for PAT, filed the application stating that the court has ordered the Model Town incident inquiry report by Justice Mazahir Ali Baqir Najafi to be made public.
This has raised optimism that the incident which occurred in 2014
causing the death of fourteen people and injuries to around one hundred will reach its logical conclusion the justice will be served.
According to PAT, the three are responsible for the incident and are likely to flee the country if the trial in the case starts and evade justice. Therefore, the applicant prayed before the court that they should be barred from going abroad until the conclusion of the case.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Differences in PML-N intensify: Maryam Nawaz and her group responsible for today’s crisis in PML-N: Chaudhry Nisar
Electoral Reforms Bill’s approval in Senate paves way for Nawaz as PML-N head
PAT seeks to place Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ex-IG Punjab on ECL
British Envoy calls on COAS: Thomas Drew appreciates Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace & stability in the region
India’s role in Kashmir worst example of foreign occupation, says PM at UN
Musharraf should return if he’s brave, Zardari hits back
Indian firing kills 6, injures 26 civilians: Army
EU to continue its unwavering support to Pakistan: Jean Francois Cautain
‘No response’ from Sindh govt hampers Afridi’s cricket academy plans
Sharjeel, PCB both lodge appeal against verdict
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC soon: Envoy
Musharraf alleges Zardari of killing Benazir and Murtaza Bhutto

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved